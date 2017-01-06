The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, January 6, 2017

You Can Now Avoid the Grant/Kolb/Tanque Verde Intersection

With the opening of Airmen Memorial Bridge, eastsiders now have an option to avoid the fustercluck intersection of Grant/Kolb/Tanque Verde roads: A direct link between Kolb and Sabino Canyon roads.

The $12.3 million RTA project was controversial—some of the neighbors living west of Udall Park were fiercely opposed to plan—but the idea was to reduce traffic at Grant/Kolb/Tanque Verde by creating a new bridge over the Pantano Wash. The route should also reduce the number of people who need to head north by turning left at the intersection of Tanque Verde and Sabino Canyon roads.

The new bridge is named for 18 airmen who died following a mid-air collision of two B-24 Liberators on a training mission over the Pantano Wash on Nov. 30, 1944, according to city spokesman Michael Graham.

