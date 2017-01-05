Ward 3 Tucson City Council Candidate Pool Is Filling Up

-
Today brings not just one, but two candidates into the race for the seat now held by retiring Tucson City Councilwoman. Karin Uhlich.
Business owner Tom Tronsdal and attorney Paul Durham both announced bids for the north-central Ward 3 seat.
The two Democrats join property manager Morgan Abraham and teacher Felicia Chew
as in August's Democratic primary to replace Uhlich, who is stepping down after 12 years on the council.
Tronsdal, a Salpointe grad who owns the Canyon Fence Company, said in a prepared statement that Tucson "has seen positive momentum under the leadership of the current City Council and outgoing Councilmember Karin Uhlich, but there is still much to do. We must continue to build on our economic growth, improve public safety, and ensure the concerns of our residents are heard, respected, and addressed.
Durham, a solar-energy advocate who spent a year as chief of staff for former Ward 6 Councilwoman Nina Trasoff, said he got into the race "because I care strongly about our quality of life, neighborhoods, jobs, transportation and sustainability. With President-elect Trump leading the federal government, we will need to solve our own problems here in Tucson. We need strong local leaders to continue moving our city forward. It is crucial that we continue to improve our infrastructure, public safety and quality of life for every Tucsonan.”
Libertarian Julian Mazza has also filed to run in the November general election.
Correction: This post has been updated to correct the spelling of Felicia Chew's name.