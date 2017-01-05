The Weekly List: 21 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days

Your Weekly guide to keeping busy in the Old Pueblo.
Pick of the Week
click to enlarge
Embrace: It’s hard to believe it’s been six years since that tragic January morning when Gabby Giffords and 18 others were shot outside a Safeway in Casas Adobes. This year, Tucson’s January 8 Memorial Foundation is asking the community to come together to support each other and other communities who have suffered while making a human “embrace” symbol—the icon the Foundation has used to communicate togetherness, solidarity, and empathy. Sunday, Jan. 8. Hi Corbett Field, 3400 E. Camino Campestre. 1 p.m.
Cinema
A Tribute to Carrie Fisher: There's no way we could describe Carrie Fisher's impact on better than The Loft Cinema did, so we'll but this in their words: "Fearless princess. Quick-witted scribe. Hollywood icon. Join us as we celebrate the life and legacy of the incredible actress/author/activist Carrie Fisher at a special tribute event featuring a career highlight reel, a lightsaber salute and a screening of her 1989 comedy, The ‘Burbs, co-starring Tom Hanks and Bruce Dern. Come dressed as your favorite Star Wars character and bring as many lightsabers as you own. No lightsaber? No problem. Glow sticks will also be provided. Help us say “thank you” to the woman who inspired generations of fans, on screen and off. The Force will be with you, Carrie Fisher. Always." Celebrate Carrie, watch the 'Burbs, and a portion of proceeds will benefit the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation, which is committed to alleviating the suffering caused by mental illness. 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.
Mondo Monday presents Ticks: The Loft is continuing Creepy Crawlies month with Ticks: “They Breed. They Hatch. They Kill.” Watch as Seth Green, Alfonso Ribeiro and Clint Howard battle their way through a mutant party of ticks in the woods. It sucks. 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $3.
Tampopo with the Fat Noodle Truck: Enjoy Juzo Itami’s “ramen western” comedy Tampopo on the big screen. Before the comedic film, enjoy some fat noodles from the Fat Noodle Truck that will be stationed outside of the Loft. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $6-$8.
A Tribute: Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds Movie Day: Casa Video's Film Bar is a great place to have a drink, order a pizza (thanks, Fresco!) and enjoy your cinematic favorites. If you're looking for a little low key fun this Saturday, stop by for $4 mimosas and nine hours of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds best movies. 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7. Casa Video, 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Bring money for booze.
Victoria: Excited about Victoria, the new Masterpiece series coming to PBS? Arizona Public Media is treating you to a sneak preview, featuring opening commentary by Jerrold E. Hogle, University Distinguished Professor and director of Undergraduate Studies and Honors in the Department of English at the University of Arizona. Into it? Make sure you get to attend: Tickets are free, but seating is limited. Reserve a seat here: azpm.org/victorialoft. 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free.
Fun in General
TRD Recruting '80s Night: Admit it—you've thought about becoming a roller girl. Join Tucson Roller Derby at Adult Skate Night to learn about roller derby while cruising around the rink. 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12. Skate Country, 7980 E. 22nd Street. Tickets: $3. Skate rental: $3. 18+.
Odyssey Storytelling Presents “Labor”: Odyssey Storytelling’s monthly presentations are something to mark on your calendar in advance. Six people are invited to tell 10-minute personal stories on a theme in front of an audience. The stories are not read or memorized, just told from the life experiences and creativity of the teller. This month’s topic, labor, is sure to inspire. 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. 127 E. Congress Street. $8.
Being Feminist: What Feminism Means to Me Opening Reception: The YWCA is hosting a new exhibition based on pieces made by local artists create in response to the question, “What does Feminism mean to me?” In addition to the traditional opening night fun, the reception will feature The Clothesline Project courtesy of Emerge! T-shirts designed by survivors of domestic abuse. Busy that night? The exhibition itself is on display until March 13, so you’ve got plenty of time to stop in. 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The Galleria at the YWCA, 525 N. Bonita Ave.
Brewery Bootcamp: It is a truth universally acknowledged that you should always have a beer after a workout. Dragoon is offering a full-body regimen followed by post-exercise brews. All fitness levels can participate. Bring your own mat, water, and sweat towel. (21+) 11 a.m. to noon. Every Sunday. $10 per person, which includes one beer. Dragoon Brewing Co., 1859 W. Grant Road #111.
click to enlarge
Mineral Madness: The Desert Museum is beautiful and educational, and you’re probably overdue for a visit. Consider going during year’s Mineral Madness, which offers mineral lovers (novice and expert alike) a chance to to learn something new about minerals and rocks and shop the mineral sale. Plus, walk around the grounds and stop in at stations to enjoy viewing micro-minerals, and mineral arts and crafts and learning about how animals and people use minerals. Kids, bring an egg carton in order to collect a free rock or mineral at each station. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 14-16. Arizona Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Included with museum admission.
Musical Mayhem celebrates 6 years of Mayhem! Musical Mayhem Cabaret is celebrating its sixth anniversary with songs from the shows like Little Shop of Horrors, Hamilton, and The Little Mermaid. Don't miss out. 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 8. Unscrewed Theater, 3244 E. Speedway Blvd. $10.
Cuban Salsa Dance Classes: Grab your dancing shoes and spice up your Tuesday nights with five weeks of Cuban Salsa Dance Lessons. The sessions are suited for people of all levels—but the course is progressive, so new dancers should join within the firs two meetings. The first class is Tuesday, Jan. 10. Tucson Creative Dance Center, 3131 N. Cherry Ave. Individual classes: $7. Five class package: $30.
Changemaker Book Club: National Book Award winner Jesmyn Ward takes James Baldwin’s 1963 examination of race in America, The Fire Next Time, as a jumping off point for The Fire This Time, a collection of essays and poems about race. The next titles the group will be reading include Audre Lorde's Zami, a New Spelling Of My Name and 7:30-9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11. YWCA of Southern Arizona- Frances McClelland Community Center, 525 N. Bonita Ave. Free.
Grant Writing De-Mystified: Every once and a while the Weekly gets a phone call asking for tips on grant writing. We don't really have the time or expertise to help you out with that, but Southern Arizona Work Space can. At the end of the workshop, you'll leave with a rough draft of your grant proposal and a plan for editing a final version. 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14. City High School, 47 E. Pennington Street. $75.
Music
click to enlarge
Caskey: This Florida-born rapper’s sound rises from hypnotic trap that bestows the beats with a strangely calming sparkle and ambience, and he rap-croons (!) over it and it works really stinking well—dude can swoon (almost bedroom raps)like no other emcee. No shit. (Listen to “Cadillac,” off his ’16 mixtape Black Sheep 3.) Sure, he fills verses about smoking broccoli and schtupping two at the same time “and feeling like Nas,” but such clichés are quickly (and often) overshadowed with subtle, thought-provoking street intelligence, rhymes and pop-culture smarts. This blunt-head white kid with gnarly neck tats can reference Yoko Ono in a flow that compares pockets full of cash to Kim Kardashian’s ass, while subtly working in some anti-domestic violence rhymes. Killer! Word is his live shows smoke. Friday, Jan. 6, at the Loudhouse, 915 W. Prince. 8 p.m. All ages.
Tom Walbank: Yeah, we’ve seen Tom Walbank all right. One time entertaining an early evening crowd under a small tent in the Hotel Congress plaza, and he totally brought it, man. Even in that low-key atmo, armed only with a Danelectro guitar, a slide, a baby Marshall amp and a harmonica, Walbank played like he had a gun pointed at the back of his head. You know these types because you can never forget them once you see them, and you walk away thinking you just lucked out and saw someone who was born to play. This Tucsonan is also a veritable machine of blues and R&B, an encyclopedia of that stuff, and has a passion that shows a total devotion to the form, even though he wasn’t even born on the Delta, or anywhere in the American south, or Chicago. He was born in England, in fact—wrong time, wrong place. No matter. This might be the only time you’ll ever find us recommending any white guy playing straight blues. This dude can handle the greats with stunning command; Muddy Waters, Hambone Willie Newbern, Tampa Red … His own albums are all worth owning. Every damn one of ’em. And he’s got a new album out. It’s called Dust+Stone (Lonesome Desert), and it features local stars like XIXA’s Winston Watson and Gabriel Sullivan. This show is that album’s launch party, and it’s free on Thursday, Jan. 5, at Club Congress, 311 E. Congress. Show starts at 7 p.m. 21+.
Gaza Strip: They play like dudes whose lives were changed by Nirvana, and a few historic Tucson punk bands too—so there’s that rare regionalism to their shambolic din. The sound heaves with crunchy guitars, hard-smacking rhythms, tree-shredder vocals, and melodies persuasive enough that you hum them next day when your ears are still ringing and your liver’s hiccupping. So, yeah, Gaza Strip, who’ve been together since 2005, are gloriously under-rehearsed, and play like super-hungry dudes who just unloaded their shitty gear from a shitty van, and are riffing their hearts out for dinner and beer money. Such bands are often the best rock ’n’ roll bands around, as Gaza shows us. And beyond their stinging raw power, it’s their self-deprecating lyrical turns that win listeners too. Lines like “Well you probably never heard of us/We’re easy to forget” make you want to buy all their albums and send each a shot of cheap whiskey when they’re on stage. With The Earps, and Doctors of Modern Medicine. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Loudhouse, 915 W. Prince. 8 p.m. $3. 21+.
Antwon: For good reason San Jose’s Antwon was one of the 10 buzziest acts at South By Southwest back in 2013. He’s got his finger on the pulse of culture, and hits at it hard with gnarly, bass-heavy beats and lots of social commentary, often pointing out the jackassery of modern life from a tough muthafucker’s POV. But listen, we’re rare to recommend anything that wallows in cliché and Antwon is a straight up brilliant emcee with all the flow and guts to back up so much hype. Stands to reason his profile continues to sharply rise stateside, and he’s already huge in places like Brazil. We adore this whole bill too—while Antwon is headlining this Old Peublo show, his support artists are area punk bands, which shows Antwon’s roots—he came up playing punk before switching to rap. With Sex Prisoner and Get a Grip on Friday, Jan. 6 at Club Congress, 311 E. Congress. 7 p.m. $10-$12. 16+.
click to enlarge
Whitney Peyton: This solo female rapper doesn’t pull punches. And she’s all DIY and proud of it. She even had a hand in an anti-bullying album geared toward children that nabbed a 2012 Grammy. She’s beloved in her Philly hometown, especially among teens, and her songs swing effortlessly between rap and poppy hip-hip, and even some rock, and she’s been compared (favorably) to Paramore’s Hayley Williams and a young Eminen. Her “I Hate My Roommate,” with it’s no-bullshit roomie takedown, should, if this were a just world, be a college hip-hop anthem in the way the Beastie Boys’ “(You Gotta) Fight For Your Right (To Party)” was all those years ago. With Stands With Fists,Stacc Styles, and Evasion on Saturday, Jan. 7, at The Rock, 136 N. Park Avenue. 6:30 p.m. $13-$15. All ages.
Dave Alvin: Ain’t much more anyone can say about Dave Alvin that hasn’t already been said. His dozen or so solo records—after his stint in the wondrous roots-rockers Blasters—reveal him to be a giant at crafting honky-tonk weepers and countrified rockers and bluesy sides that document characters living in the margins, in worlds of alcoholic hearts, shattered dreams and regrets (and redemptions). That he can wind such clear narratives worthy of a good southern novelist into a song is one thing, but the fact the tunes themselves are so steadfastly great, that they mine much of American history in song, makes Alvin, unarguably, one of the best storytelling songsmiths alive. More, he’s hitting town with Austin’s folk/country/rock hero Jimmie Dale Gilmore. Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 191 Toole, 191 Toole. $18-$20. 7 p.m. All Ages.