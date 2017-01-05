The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, January 5, 2017

Cinema

Cinema Clips: Fences

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 12:15 PM


Denzel Washington directs and stars as Troy Maxson, an ex baseball player in the 1950s. It’s a role originated on Broadway in a 1987 Tony winning performance by James Earl Jones. Washington starred in the 2010 Broadway revival (for which he also won a Tony), and now takes another shot at this great character penned by August Wilson. Viola Davis, who co-starred with Washington on Broadway (yep, another Tony), plays Rose, Troy’s long-suffering wife.

The two try to raise a son of their own (Jovan Adepo) while contending with Troy’s children from past relationships and present affairs. Some of 2016’s finest performances are contained in the movie, including Washington and, most notably, Davis, who should find herself in contention for a Best Supporting Actress Oscar.

The movie suffers from that feeling that it is a filmed play. The staging is lackluster and drab, and some of the writing feels a tad melodramatic, far more suitable for a live performance than a motion picture. The whole thing would play much better as a TV movie rather than something for the big screen.

Still, you can’t take away from Washington and Davis performances, and Washington definitely has a knack from getting great work from his cast.


