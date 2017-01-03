The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Do This!

Ticket Giveaway Jan. 8

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 12:45 PM


Michael Carbonaro is coming to town and we're giving away two pairs of tickets to see his show.

Here's what the Tucson Music Hall has to say about him:
Michael Carbonaro has performed over 500 comically perplexing and improbable feats of magic on his hit truTV series, The Carbonaro Effect. Now, he’s taking his show on the road for an evening of fun for the whole family!

If you have ever wondered what it feels like to be on the other side of the charmingly devious Carbonaro as he works his magic to make people believe the unbelievable, now is your chance to find out. Michael Carbonaro…Live! is jam-packed with audience interaction, hilarious video clips, and a whirlwind of mind-blowing magic performed live on stage. The New York Times has called his unique blend of magic and bizarre antics, “Genial and witty…utterly convincing.”

After years of performing in comedy clubs and school gymnasiums, Carbonaro started winning roles as an actor in both television and film, leading to a breakout series of hit magical appearances on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno. Quickly a viral sensation, Carbonaro’s unique brand of magic performed for an unsuspecting public landed him his own hidden-camera series, The Carbonaro Effect, preparing now for its third season on truTV.

The show is Sunday, Jan. 8 at 7 p.m. at Tucson Music Hall (260 S. Church Ave.) ,Tickets can be purchased here, and cost $39-$170. Or you could win tickets by filling out the form below:

