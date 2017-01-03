The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

Cinema

Cinema Clips: Lion

Tue, Jan 3, 2017


A young Indian boy gets lost on a train station and loses his mother in this uplifting film based on a true story from director Garth Davis.

After a long odyssey through orphanages and abuse, Saroo winds up in Australia, adopted by new parents (Nicole Kidman and David Wenham). After 25 years, Saroo (played as an adult by Dev Patel) decides it’s time to find his real mother.

How does he do it in the modern world? Google Earth (the film is a nice commercial for that little platform).

Patel is outstanding as Saroo, especially when his personal conflict about heritage comes to the forefront. Rooney Mara is also good as his supportive girlfriend, one of the more down to earth characters she’s played in recent years. The one most people will talk about in this film, however, is Kidman, who puts together one of the best, most powerful performances of her career.

The story seems farfetched, but it’s the real deal, as evidenced by real footage of Saroo and his moms at film’s end. Coming out of a year that had a lot of great movies that delved into darkness, it’s nice to have this one. It makes you feel good.

