Sergio Mendoza Scores on Rolling Stone Year-End Best-Of!

Oye pendejos, homeboy Sergio Mendoza recently received mad props in Rolling Stone's 10 Best Latin Albums of 2016 making the list not once—first for Orkesta Mendoza’s ¡Vamos A Guarachar! a vibrant album that captures a rich array of Latin styles—but twice, for Mexrrissey’s No Manchester, M.I.S.'s Camilo Lara and Sergio Mendoza’s genre-crossing Mariachi imbued tribute to Morrissey. So hipsters, no mamen, wipe the condensation off those Warby Parker’s so as to get a clear view and recognize el mero, mero chingon!