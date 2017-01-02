The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, January 2, 2017

Music

Sergio Mendoza Scores on Rolling Stone Year-End Best-Of!

Posted By on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 8:47 AM

Oye pendejos, homeboy Sergio Mendoza recently received mad props in Rolling Stone's 10 Best Latin Albums of 2016 making the list not once—first for Orkesta Mendoza’s ¡Vamos A Guarachar! a vibrant album that captures a rich array of Latin styles—but twice, for Mexrrissey’s No Manchester, M.I.S.'s Camilo Lara and Sergio Mendoza’s genre-crossing Mariachi imbued tribute to Morrissey. So hipsters, no mamen, wipe the condensation off those Warby Parker’s so as to get a clear view and recognize el mero, mero chingon!






