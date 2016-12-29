The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days

Your Weekly
guide to keeping busy in the Old Pueblo.
New Year’s Eve
Mantra: Glow in the Dark New Year’s Eve Party with XIXA:
XIXA, the Gabriel Sullivan and Brian Lopez led combo, who not so long ago called themselves the less wieldy Chicha Dust, are just now beginning to headline theater-sized venues all over Europe, so loving is their overseas following—this after an Euro introduction by Howe Gelb and Giant Sand. Gelb aside, Bloodline, XIXA’s 2016 LP, can (lazily) be described as a cumbia-inflected psych, a sort of guitar-and-melody driven “Desert noir” that marries explosive rhythms (Latin and otherwise) with soaring refrains. The album has so far been criminally overlooked stateside, but not in Tucson. XIXA is bringing their show—in what could become a New Year’s Eve tradition—to the Rialto. Get yer tix, the show, which is billed as an all night, glow-in-the-dark cumbia party, will likely sell out. With DJ Dirty Verbs. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress. 9 p.m. $10-$50.
New Year’s Eve at R Bar
: Reymon Murphy’s wholly hypnotic soul, blues and hip-hop outfit is a multi-ethnic, seven-piece collective Street Blues Family has mastered the nearly impossible task of being hypnotic, punchy and graceful all at once, and on stage. In fact, they groove like a cross of Sly Stone and Erykah Badu, and they’re quietly amassing a following of urban music fans in sleepy old Tucson, which is really saying something. The band will be performing two sets at 10 p.m. and 12:15 a.m. Meanwhile, DJ Roch’s killer curated soul will entertain between sets while the comely and doomy DJ Plastic Disease will host. Kiss off ugly 2016 in good old-fashioned escapist style, with a combo of chill tuneage and sweet cocktails. Saturday, Dec. 31 at the R Bar. $10 at the door (free if you have a ticket to MANTRA: Glow in the dark NYE party with XIXA). At The Rialto Theatre across the alleyway. 9 p.m. 21+.
Labyrinth and a Holiday Ball
: Say goodbye to 2016 and celebrate the New Year and the late David Bowie with a special screening of Jim Henson's 1987 film Labyrinth in its anniversary digital restoration. Wear your best Labyrinth-themed costumes to be entered in a pre-show costume contest, get groovy with pre-show Bowie music videos and a masquerade ball with champagne. Don't have a mask? The Loft will have supplies to make one on the spot. Costume Contest: 11:15, Film: 11:45. Saturday, Dec. Dec. 31. The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. General Admission: $10, Members: $8.
The Maverick
: In the mood for a country New Year's Eve? Head to the Maverick for music, dinner by Flipside party favors, and champagne for a midnight toast. Bring canned food to donate, ’cause they are stuffing the Maverick Monster truck with food for the Community Food Bank and dropping a monster boot at midnight. 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The Maverick, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road. $15.
The Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater
: Ken Kesey won't be there with a magical bus, but this crew is gaining a reputation of creating a lot of fun. The Mystery and Magic Dinner Theater presents a full night of New Year's Eve fun. The evening starts with an interactive murder mystery comedy show that includes a three-course dinner prepared by La Paloma's executive chef, followed by a variety of performers featuring the reigning Arizona Stage Magician of the Year. The traditional countdown to the New Year includes hats, noisemakers, champagne toast, balloon drop and dancing. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Westin La Paloma, 3500 E. Sunrise Ave. $199, price includes a room. Call for tickets: 1-800-266-4800.
New Year’s Eve with Tap and Bottle
: Ring in the New Year with your friends at Tap and Bottle. Dj Carl Hanni will spin up some tunes for some New Year's grooves as you sip on some champagne at midnight. 9 p.m. to midnight-ish. Saturday, Dec. 31. Tap and Bottle, 403 N. Sixth Ave. Free, bring money for alcohol.
Rick Braun’s New Year’s Eve Getaway
: You can't be in Paris on Midnight, but you can be at a jazzy New Year's Eve Paris-themed event that starts with a reception, entertainment and appetizers, music by guitarist Marc Antoine and a delicious gourmet meal. Rick Braun, host and trumpeter extraordinaire, will be joined by singer-songwriter Jeffrey Osborne and saxophonist Richard Elliot. Over two days, enjoy seven hours of live music, dancing, champagne and all the fun of a golf tournament and silent auction. The event sold out last year, so head to tucsonnewyearseve.com to snag your ticket now. Friday Dec. 30 and Saturday, Dec. 31. $209+. JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort, 3800 W. Starr Pass Blvd.
Old Vegas: Hotel Congress
is turning into Old Vegas on New Year's Eve with casino games, swanky cocktails, live music, Elvis and Frank, and a champagne toast. MC Tempest Du Jour will be there with a gaggle of showgirls. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $25-$125.
Ring in the New Year at the Ritz
: The Ritz-Carlton at Dove Mountain is hosting an elegant five-course New Year's Eve dinner with live entertainment. Stick around for the Fireworks Hike, which takes place at 11 p.m. $65 plus tax and gratuity. Call 572-3050 for reservations and more details. 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Ritz-Carlton at Dove Mountain, 5000 N. Secret Springs Drive.
Retro Rockets
: Dance the night away as the Retro Rockets blast you into the New Year. The family friendly show includes a three-course dinner, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Call Robin for reservations and info 884-5530. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 31. Westward Look Resort, 245 E. Ina Road.
A night at the Carriage House
: The Carriage House is celebrating the New Year with light hors d'oeuvres, followed by a five-course, wine-paired dinner featuring Chef Janos' greatest hits, and dessert with a sparkling wine and live music. A percentage (20 percent) of the proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, an organization that provides a home away from home for families who have traveled far to bring their children to Tucson for medical treatment. 7-10:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. The Carriage House, 125 S. Arizona Ave. $150 per person, reservation required.
1912 Brewing
: Not a night owl? Bring the kids to celebrate the New Year as it hits the East Coast. 1912 Brewing will have crafts, movies snacks plus party punch and horchata to keep the kids happy while you “ring in” 2017 at 10 p.m. with some complimentary champagne. 7 p.m. Saturday. Dec. 31. 1912 Brewing, 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.
Fun in General
Cocoa 5k run/walk
: Resolutions or a detox on your list at the beginning of 2017? Consider a run/walk. On New Year’s Day, kick off 2017 with the third annual Cocoa 5k run/walk in Oro Valley. The race will take place along the multi-use path, beginning at Steam Pump Ranch, and will include snacks, water and of course, hot cocoa. This is a professionally-timed race, and prizes will be awarded to the overall male and female winners and five-year age group categories. T-shirts will be available for sale. Children 12 and under race for free with paying adult. Proceeds will benefit Oro Valley’s Round Up for Youth Recreation Scholarship Program. 11 a.m. (registration starts at 9:45 a.m.) Sunday, Jan. 1. Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. $25.
Treecycle
: Already thinking about the logistics of ditching your Christmas tree? The city has your back. Starting the day after Christmas and continuing through mid January, you can drop your naked, dying tree off at one of nine Treecycle locations throughout Tucson and Oro Valley. The city is mulching the trees, and will have free wood chips available at a few of their locations after Jan. 4.
Being Feminist: What Feminism Means to Me Opening Reception
: Yes, feminism counts as fun. Really. The YWCA is hosting a new exhibition based on pieces made by local artists create in response to the question, “What does Feminism mean to me?” In addition to the traditional opening night fun, the reception will feature The Clothesline Project courtesy of Emerge! T-shirts designed by survivors of domestic abuse. Busy that night? The exhibition itself is on display until March 13, so you’ve got plenty of time to stop in. 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 6. The Galleria at the YWCA, 525 N. Bonita Ave.
Terry Trash and the Trainwrecks
: By far the best flat-out rock ’n’ roll band in Tucson, and maybe the region, or even the country. In-yer-face bands like this just don’t exist anymore. The Trainwrecks bust out a pro-booze, pro-drug, pro-fuck-shit-up racket, a beastly rockabilly tinged punk-out crammed with hilarious self-deprecating asides and fat, shout-out choruses. And every live show’s like a proper rock ’n’ roll blowout—the band is either brilliant or utter shit, and even when they’re utter shit it’s still a blast because the beer flies, things topple over, ears ring and someone’s insulted in one way or another. Gifted frontman Terry Trash was born to do this, and you sense there’s nothing else in life for him. He’s a strangely beautiful and a hugely storied Tucsonan who has lived hard and homeless, and he’s literally broken—down a few limbs after mishap with roaring train. Just in terms of frolic and fright—the very ideas upon which the devil’s music was created—Terry Trash and the Trainwrecks jam it home. This “F@#K 2016” show also features Border Town Devils, Junkie Vomit, Stubborn Old Bastard, Sindicate, and Blue Collar Criminals. Friday, Dec. 30, at Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress. 6:30 p.m. $5-$7. All ages.
Whispering Wires
: There’s a frightening little musical subtext beneath the surface of Whispering Wires’ hooky, guitar-based pop-dirge. Sonically the songs suggest one thing—they’re almost downright joyful sounding, and the members obviously have fun playing them—yet there’s something else going on … a sinister something. It’s like suburbia, where you can move through miles of repetitive landscape and scenes yet sense something is truly off. The band’s 2014 song “Breathe In,” for example, tweaks a guitar hook just so, and lyrics tell of hiding from the world and finally being able to breath in, and it works as a fun little existential parable, yet the vocal harmony throughout makes it a totally rewarding listen. The tune was on heavy rotation down here at the Weekly HQ for weeks. With Heebee Jeebies at The Flycatcher, 340 E. Sixth St. 9 p.m. 21+. Free.
Cinema
Mondo Monday
: It’s as cold as it gets in our little corner of the desert, and no one is going to blame you for spending a little extra time indoors, watching movies—especially if you do so with others! The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd., has a few events coming up to keep you cozy and entertained. January is creepy crawlies month for Mondo Mondays and kick off with Frogs, the tale of cold green skin against soft, warm flesh. Things go totally “environ-mental” when a crotchety, nature-hating millionaire hosts a party on his private island and discovers that it’s payback time when thousands of vindictive frogs get hopping mad and whip every bug and slimy creature into a toxic frenzy. 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 2. $3.
Mad Max Fury Road Black & Chrome
: Director George Miller has secured a place in many hearts with the majesty of Mad Max Fury Road. But, if Miller had his way, our whole Fury Road experience would have been different. Less colorful. Revisit the apocalyptic feminist hell dream in black and white, as it was meant to be seen at the Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Dec. 30-Jan. 1. Times for vary by day.
Li'l Quinquin
: A pair of bumbling small town detectives investigate a hilariously strange mystery involving murder, madness and farm animals in director Bruno Dumont’s one-of-a-kind comedy/thriller Li’l Quinquin. Catch a free screening of this French comedy/thriller next Friday, courtesy of the Loft, 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 29. Free.