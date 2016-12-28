Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

click to enlarge
I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to laugh my head off at the hapless, agonized last breaths of that misanthropic asshole year 2016. HA HA HA!! Can’t wait.
And it’s as if Laff’s Comedy Caffé has read our minds. For New Year’s Eve
, they’re offering two shows, each with a different menu, and each reasonably enough priced that you can do both: $30 for the 7 p.m. dinner show (sirloin tips, chicken Françoise or salmon fillet); $25 for 10:30 p.m. “breakfast” show (fruit and pastries), both plus tax and gratuity.
Co-headlining comics are two of our favorite TV comics: Taylor Tomlinson
, a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing
and host of Fox’s Young as Hell
; and Andrew Rivers
, who has been all over the networks and cool podcasts and vlogs. Each presents a different set for each show.
Make New Year’s reservations, stat.
Already stuck with New Year’s plans? Tomlinson and Rivers also headline shows at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; $10 or $15 with a two-item minimum from the regular menu. Reservations for Friday are at laffstucson.com. The club is at 2900 E. Broadway Blvd.
Laughs to look forward to
Check out all the visiting comedians to get excited about so far in 2017! All tickets are on sale now, and the wise comedy lover will not tarry.
“An Evening with Arsenio Hall
” benefits the Hillel Foundation’s education programs. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fox Theatre Tucson, 18 West Congress St. $45 to $120.
Tom Green
, the Johnny Appleseed of comedy throughout the new media frontier, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Rialto Theatre, 318 W. Congress St. $24 to $32.
Maria Bamford
, creator of the semiautobiographical hit Netflix sitcom Lady Dynamite. 8 p.m., Saturday, April 11, Rialto Theatre. $24 to $35.
David Sedaris
delivers new material from a forthcoming book. 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Fox Tucson Theatre.
Bill Engvall
, comedy about daily life from a co-founder of the Blue Collar Comedy tour, two shows, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Fox Tucson Theatre, $45 to $99.