The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Do This!

Laughing Stock: Laughs To Look Forward To

Posted By on Wed, Dec 28, 2016 at 4:09 PM

click to enlarge bigstock-comic-bubble-head-laughter-ha-112346177.jpg
I don’t know about you but I can’t wait to laugh my head off at the hapless, agonized last breaths of that misanthropic asshole year 2016. HA HA HA!! Can’t wait.

And it’s as if Laff’s Comedy Caffé has read our minds. For New Year’s Eve, they’re offering two shows, each with a different menu, and each reasonably enough priced that you can do both: $30 for the 7 p.m. dinner show (sirloin tips, chicken Françoise or salmon fillet); $25 for 10:30 p.m. “breakfast” show (fruit and pastries), both plus tax and gratuity.

Co-headlining comics are two of our favorite TV comics: Taylor Tomlinson, a finalist on NBC’s Last Comic Standing and host of Fox’s Young as Hell; and Andrew Rivers, who has been all over the networks and cool podcasts and vlogs. Each presents a different set for each show.
Make New Year’s reservations, stat.

Already stuck with New Year’s plans? Tomlinson and Rivers also headline shows at 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30; $10 or $15 with a two-item minimum from the regular menu. Reservations for Friday are at laffstucson.com. The club is at 2900 E. Broadway Blvd.

Laughs to look forward to

Check out all the visiting comedians to get excited about so far in 2017! All tickets are on sale now, and the wise comedy lover will not tarry.

An Evening with Arsenio Hall” benefits the Hillel Foundation’s education programs. 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at the Fox Theatre Tucson, 18 West Congress St. $45 to $120.

Tom Green, the Johnny Appleseed of comedy throughout the new media frontier, 8 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at the Rialto Theatre, 318 W. Congress St. $24 to $32.

Maria Bamford, creator of the semiautobiographical hit Netflix sitcom Lady Dynamite. 8 p.m., Saturday, April 11, Rialto Theatre. $24 to $35.

David Sedaris delivers new material from a forthcoming book. 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 8, Fox Tucson Theatre.

Bill Engvall, comedy about daily life from a co-founder of the Blue Collar Comedy tour, two shows, 7:30 and 10 p.m. Saturday, May 20, Fox Tucson Theatre, $45 to $99.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Staff Pick

Fanaux: Paintings by Hank Tusinski and Tim Mosman

Recent paintings and drawings by Mosman and Tusinski. Artist reception 5:30-7:30pm, Sept16 at Temple Gallery. Hours: 10-5,… More

@ Temple Gallery Fri., Sept. 16, 5:30-7:30 p.m. and Mondays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Continues through Dec. 31 Temple of Music and Art. 330 S. Scott Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. The City Of Tucson Makes a Statement (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Save Our Guns (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Cinema Clips: Jackie (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 20 Things To Do in Tucson in the Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Tucson Unified School District Makes a Statement (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2016 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation