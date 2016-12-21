Laughing Stock: Open Mics are Free, Plentiful and Worth Every Penny!

click to enlarge

Asked how he sees his role in Tucson Comedy, Gary Bynum, owner of Laffs Comedy Caffé says, “I think just developing the local comics is important in the comedy scene in general. You have to start locally. Forty comics come every Thursday to open mic nights.”Laffs, 2900 E. Broadway Blvd., has hosted open mics for 28 years. Bynum and his staff freely offer personal feedback based on their knowledge of what gets people out to see a professional comedian. If you pass muster at open mics, the club may offer you a guest slot opening for a nationally known comedian. That exposure could lead to other opportunities beyond Tucson.The Laffs mic is the granddaddy, the pro, the three-minute set that can get an aspiring Tucson comic on the ladder to their dreams. There is literally no competition.However, a whole lot of comics are competing for stage time, the more the better. Some have gotten busy creating free opportunities for themselves, their pals and anyone else who might enjoy a no-pressure opportunity to try out their comedy stylings. That’s lots more comedy for Tucsonans to see, if you’re out for fun and not looking for consistent high quality. Rarely, you may find someone crude. While nearly all regulars are sensitive to race, disability and animal-rights issues, a handful still struggle with representing women as people instead of, say, meat. Feel free to make your feelings known.In the spirit of Giftmas, then, Laughing Stock(ing?) herewith presents you with the gift of free laughs throughout the month.(starting again on Jan. 15, 2017)915 W. Prince Road1st and 3rd Sundays6:30 p.m. signup, 7 p.m. showHosts: Rory Montserrat, Cindell Hanson2001 S. Craycroft Road2nd and last Sundays7:30 sign up, 8 p.m. showHosts: Matt Ziemak, Mo Urban8838 E. Broadway Blvd.Every Monday7:30 p.m. signup, 8 p.m. showHosts: Tony Chavira, Tony Kanani Bruhn, Jon Jon, Jarrod Martin127 E. Congress St.2nd and 3rd Tuesdays7 p.m. signup, 7:30 p.m. showHosts: Nick Cerami, Leland Long424 N. Fourth Ave.2nd Tuesdays8:30 p.m. signup, 9 p.m. showHosts: Mo Urban, Roxy Merrari513 N. Fourth Ave.Every Wednesday10 p.m. signup, 10:30 p.m. showHosts: Pauly Casillas, Alex Kack