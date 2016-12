click to enlarge

Hi, I'm Domingo!I'm a handsome 1.5-year-old boy and I need a new home! I was found as a stray, but I'm not letting that get my spirits down, I know I'll find a new home soon.I love other dogs and love going on my daily walk. If you're looking for a fun, big dog to join your home I might be the perfect fit! Contact the Humane Society of Southern Arizona Main Campus at 327-6088 ext. 173 to check on my availability and exact location.Lots of love,Domingo (834695)