Thursday, January 7, 2016

Sports

Want Discounted Diamondbacks Spring Training Tickets? Buy 'em Friday.

Posted By on Thu, Jan 7, 2016 at 1:55 PM

click to enlarge I cannot get over how ridiculous this illustration is. - BIGSTOCK PHOTO
  • BigStock Photo
  • I cannot get over how ridiculous this illustration is.

Remember the days of driving south to "Tucson Electric Park" to catch a Diamondbacks spring training game? Well, I can't bring those days back but I can help you slightly offset the cost of driving up to Phoenix to relive those glory days. 

Get your credit card ready, because Tucsonans can grab up discounted tickets on Friday:
The Arizona Diamondbacks announced today that Tucson residents will receive 50 percent off all 2016 Spring Training games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick which are purchased during an exclusive one-day offer tomorrow, Jan. 8 online at dbacks.com/spring.

The offer, which is available only at dbacks.com/spring, will take place from 9 a.m. (MST) until midnight on Friday.

The promotional code 16LEGACY must be used in conjunction with a Pima County zip code when purchasing the tickets online. The promotion is good for up to eight tickets per account in select sections.

Tickets for all 17 D-backs Spring Training home games at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick go on sale to the general public this Saturday, Jan. 9.

