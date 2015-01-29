More UA, ASU Students Joining Sugar Daddy Sites and That's a Good Thing?

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»
To combat the cost of college and for networking opportunities, many Arizona college students are turning to the Sugar lifestyle. The number of students joining the world’s largest Sugar Daddy dating site, SeekingArrangement.com grew by 42 percent overall. At ASU, that number grew 55.43 percent in 2014, with 403 new sign-ups. At the University of Arizona, it grew by 32.35 percent, with 99 new sign-ups.ASU ranking so high doesn't surprise me, because they are like totally on the Playboy list of like best party schools evurrrr.
Today, SeekingArrangement releases its annual ranking of the Fastest Growing Sugar Baby Schools. ASU ranks second out of 50 schools, while the University of Arizona comes in at number 28.
Fifty-five percent of college students in Arizona graduate with student loan debt. The allure of this lifestyle is deeply rooted in financial gain, as the average Sugar Baby receives $3,000 in monthly allowances.Do what you please, but that website up there is just sad.
Showing 1-13 of 13
Carnival of Illusion conjures an evening of old-world magic by blending their international travel theme with all… More