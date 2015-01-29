The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, January 29, 2015

Rant

More UA, ASU Students Joining Sugar Daddy Sites and That's a Good Thing?

Posted By on Thu, Jan 29, 2015 at 3:30 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF SEEKING ARRANGEMENT
  • Courtesy of Seeking Arrangement

At first, I thought this email was to inform me that it's terrible more female university students are joining websites to connect with sugar daddies—men, usually way older who may or may not be married, who'll pay for your stuff in exchange for your "company"—but then I kept reading, and realized the email was more of a "GOOD NEWS! Here's a great option to pay for school and get rid of debt!"

The email was sent to me by a representative from the site seekingarrangement.com. She said that with Arizona's unemployment rate being higher than the national average, how the hell else are students, particularly women, going to get by while getting a higher education or applying for jobs?

From the email:
To combat the cost of college and for networking opportunities, many Arizona college students are turning to the Sugar lifestyle. The number of students joining the world’s largest Sugar Daddy dating site, SeekingArrangement.com grew by 42 percent overall. At ASU, that number grew 55.43 percent in 2014, with 403 new sign-ups. At the University of Arizona, it grew by 32.35 percent, with 99 new sign-ups.

Today, SeekingArrangement releases its annual ranking of the Fastest Growing Sugar Baby Schools. ASU ranks second out of 50 schools, while the University of Arizona comes in at number 28.
ASU ranking so high doesn't surprise me, because they are like totally on the Playboy list of like best party schools evurrrr.

Anyway, no, Seeking Arrangement spokesperson, I am not going to say nice things about your site, which only fuels the stereotype that women can't get by unless they have a rich man on their side and DEFINITELY promotes the idea that we can be degraded as long as you gives us a big, fat check at the end of it all. Yes, unemployment is high still and salaries low, and most of us had to get loans to go to school because our father isn't Donald Trump or Gov. Doug Ducey, so stop with the bullshit that, unless you have a sugar daddy, there is no way in hell you'll survive in this world during and post college. 

There are plenty of hard-working people who are still struggling but stay away from the type of activities the site promotes.

From the email:
Fifty-five percent of college students in Arizona graduate with student loan debt. The allure of this lifestyle is deeply rooted in financial gain, as the average Sugar Baby receives $3,000 in monthly allowances.
Do what you please, but that website up there is just sad.


Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (13)

Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-13 of 13

Add a comment

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

Carnival of Illusion conjures an evening of old-world magic by blending their international travel theme with all… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 5:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 3, 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 5 & 8 p.m. Continues through April 22 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Weekly List: 15 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Southern Arizona Sanctuary Movement Makes a Statement (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. How Not To Read The Onion (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Trump's Election Has Been Very Good For K12 Inc. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. A Beloved Local Musician in Need: Local Music Superpowers Rally to Help (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation