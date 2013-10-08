The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Tuesday, October 8, 2013

Rant

Is The Ku Klux Klan Making a Come Back... in Tucson?

1865 called and they want their idiots back.

Posted By on Tue, Oct 8, 2013 at 12:00 PM

There has been some chatter about a pathetic, racist club from North Carolina is recruiting here in Tucson.



click to enlarge Courtsey of shutterstock.com
  • Courtsey of shutterstock.com




Two applications to join the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan were sighted on the eastside, according to Tucson News Now. Of course you're never going to see what they look like because they are masked cowards. You'll never see them on your lunch break because they prefer to rally at night. I tried calling their KKK hotline (336) 432-0386, but I got a recording because they are too afraid to answer their own phones. The recording ends with "If it ain't white, it ain't right. White power."



Full text

1 2

Tags: , , , , ,

Comments (10)

Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-10 of 10

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Slow Flow Yoga

Slow Flow Yoga @ Floor Polish

Tuesdays, 5:45-6:45 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Frida: Portraits by Nickolas Muray

Tucson Botanical Gardens and Etherton Gallery are collaborating to bring the photography show Frida: Portraits by Nickolas… More

@ Tucson Botanical Gardens Oct. 10-May 31, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. 2150 N. Alvernon Way.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Countries That Embraced Vouchers Made the Wrong School Choice (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Frederick Douglass, an Inspiration (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. In the Flesh: Flight Thirteen (Formerly The Jagg) at Che's Lounge (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Rep. Martha McSally, Former Rep. Ron Barber, and Courage (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Introducing Priscilla & Ella (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation