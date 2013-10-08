Tuesday, October 8, 2013
Is The Ku Klux Klan Making a Come Back... in Tucson?
1865 called and they want their idiots back.
There has been some chatter about a pathetic, racist club from North Carolina is recruiting here in Tucson.
Two applications to join the Loyal White Knights of the Ku Klux Klan
were sighted on the eastside, according to Tucson News Now
. Of course you're never going to see what they look like because they are masked cowards. You'll never see them on your lunch break because they prefer to rally at night. I tried calling their KKK hotline (336) 432-0386, but I got a recording because they are too afraid to answer their own phones. The recording ends with "If it ain't white, it ain't right. White power."
