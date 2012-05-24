So, There's an Underwear Party Coming to Club Congress

While I personally find my own near-nakedness too repulsive to expose to the general public, if you have a mild exhibitionist streak, you might enjoy the Lose Your Clothes underwear party coming to Club Congress on June 16th, brought to you by Kitty Katt McKinley and his Powhaus-sequel MEOWmeow Productions. Doors at 9 pm, $3 cover (but free if you strip down to your underclothes), 21 and over.

A nice touch: there will be a complimentary clothing check.