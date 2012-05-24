The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, May 24, 2012

So, There's an Underwear Party Coming to Club Congress

Posted By on Thu, May 24, 2012 at 3:30 PM

underwear_party.jpg

While I personally find my own near-nakedness too repulsive to expose to the general public, if you have a mild exhibitionist streak, you might enjoy the Lose Your Clothes underwear party coming to Club Congress on June 16th, brought to you by Kitty Katt McKinley and his Powhaus-sequel MEOWmeow Productions. Doors at 9 pm, $3 cover (but free if you strip down to your underclothes), 21 and over.

A nice touch: there will be a complimentary clothing check.

