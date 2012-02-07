AIDS Ribbon Tucson Needs Your Help at Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

AIDS Ribbon Tucson could use your help tonight. About 15 volunteers are needed to help carry the large beauty during a procession at an event sponsored by the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF) and the UofA Black Alumni Club to mark National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, tonight, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the UA Vine Annex, 1125 N.Vine Ave.

The event is the 12th year for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day - a national HIV/AIDS testing and treatment community mobilization initiative targeting African Americans. There will be HIV rapid testing that is free and confidential, guest speakers, a candlelight vigil and entertainment.

To volunteer to carry the ribbon, which we strongly encourage you to do, call 207-0902.