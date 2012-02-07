The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Music | Do This! | Chow | Media | Cinema | Education | Arts and Culture | Fun in General | TV | Sports | more categories»

  |  

Tuesday, February 7, 2012

Do This!

AIDS Ribbon Tucson Needs Your Help at Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day

Posted By on Tue, Feb 7, 2012 at 3:01 PM

AIDS_Ribbon_Tucson.jpg

AIDS Ribbon Tucson could use your help tonight. About 15 volunteers are needed to help carry the large beauty during a procession at an event sponsored by the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation (SAAF) and the UofA Black Alumni Club to mark National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day, tonight, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the UA Vine Annex, 1125 N.Vine Ave.

The event is the 12th year for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day - a national HIV/AIDS testing and treatment community mobilization initiative targeting African Americans. There will be HIV rapid testing that is free and confidential, guest speakers, a candlelight vigil and entertainment.

To volunteer to carry the ribbon, which we strongly encourage you to do, call 207-0902.

Tags: , , , ,

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Mari Herreras

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

Carnival of Illusion conjures an evening of old-world magic by blending their international travel theme with all… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 5:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 3, 8 p.m. and Saturdays, 5 & 8 p.m. Continues through April 22 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Arizona's Theatre Company's Powerful 'La Esquinita' Lifts on Empathy and Tragedy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Increasing Teacher Salaries: Isn't That Econ 101 Stuff? (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Win Tickets to see Atrophy at The Rock (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. The Weekly List: 18 Things To Do In Tucson In The Next 10 Days (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Big City Mayors, Governors Make a Statement (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2017 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation